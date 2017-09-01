Man accused of kidnapping student denied request for release

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee teacher who led police on a nationwide manhunt after running away with a 15-year-old student has been denied another detention hearing.

News outlets report that United States Magistrate Judge Barbara D. Holmes on Thursday denied 50-year-old Tad Cummins' motion to reopen a detention hearing, saying it was unclear if Cummins planned to proceed with the motion once he got a new lawyer.

Cummins had filed an additional motion Tuesday allowing public defender Dumaka Shabazz to withdraw as his attorney and be replaced by Brent Horst of Horst Law.

Horst declined to comment to The Tennessean.

Cummins has filed paperwork saying he is pleading not guilty to charges of taking a minor across state lines for sex, and obstruction of justice.

