Traffic stop in Alabama leads to three arrests

A traffic stop on County Road 169 in DeKalb County, Alabama leads to three people being arrested.

The deputy stopped a the car and told the driver, 28 year old Cody Durham, to get out.

The deputy searched the Durham and found a marijuana grinder in his pockets and arrested him.

While the deputy was placing Durham in the back of the patrol car, the passenger in the front of Durham's car moved into the driver's seat and took off with a child and adult female in the backseat.

The chase ended when the car wrecked, hitting a tree.

The driver, 28 year old Jared Haggard, and 24 year old Whitney Durham took off into the woods taking the child with them.

Whitney Durham and the child were found in a wooded area just off of County Road 817.

Haggard was seen a short time later in a small dark colored vehicle. Law enforcement tried to stop the car which wrecked in a field.

Haggard took off on foot and was later found hiding in an attic of a house on County Road 817.

The three adults faces various drug related charges and endangering welfare of a child.

The child is in the care of a relative.