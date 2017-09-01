Gas prices increase, some stations run out in Tennessee Valley

A few gas stations in the Tennessee Valley are out of fuel directly impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

Prices at the pumps are rising and it could be weeks before drivers see any relief.

On Friday, AAA reported the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Tennessee is $2.35 and $2.50 in Georgia.

Gas prices are going up because of the low supply from Gulf Coast refineries and the Labor Day weekend.

A few stations Channel 3 visited on Friday ran out, but experts said there's no reason to race to the gas station to fill up.

Gas prices are on the rise and Tennessee Valley drivers are noticing. It's starting to hit their wallets and some hope this is only temporary.

"I think it'll just last a little bit. It won't last too long. It hurts me because I have an SUV," Corey Bird from Chattanooga said.

Overnight, AAA said gas prices jumped on average ten cents per gallon.

Just last week, they were sitting around $2.13 statewide. Now they've soared above that after Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas a week ago.

"I'm out of gas and then yeah, I saw it went up 20 cents. I was like I'm at a quarter of a tank, might as well fill up now," Bird said.

Gas outages have started to pop up in the area.

One station on East Brainerd Road covered their nozzles with yellow bags. Another in Hixson posted signs saying they were out due to supply issues.

AAA said drivers should not be alarmed.

"It should be the exception. There shouldn't be any panic. If you see a gas station out, if you drive a little bit further down the street, you should be able to find gasoline," Karen Sanchez, a AAA field manager said.

That's because the EPA is allowing retailers to sell the winter blend of gasoline early. Reserves have also been released to offset a potential supply issue.

As more refineries come back online in Texas over the next week or so, gas prices are expected to go down. Until then, AAA said they could rise another ten to twenty cents.

That doesn't surprise some drivers.

"I'm positive it's going to go up. I've got to come back this evening. There's no telling what it'll be," Arlos Dempsey from Chattanooga said.

If you're looking for the lowest prices in your area, click here to use Channel 3's Fuel Finder.