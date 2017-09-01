Lakeview Middle School rewards students for good behavior

Lakeview Middle School has created "The Warrior Way." When teachers catch students performing acts of kindness, when they go above and beyond, and achieve perfect attendance, they reward them with Warrior bucks. The currency can be exchanged for outdoor play time, an indoor game room with video and tables, and great deals on college football clothing and memorabilia.

The program is in its first days, but teachers have already noticed a difference in attitudes, achievement, and behavior. Middle school years can be difficult, but they believe if students look forward to school, and understand the rewards of following the rules, it sets them up for success later in school, and in life.

The Warrior Way is part of Catoosa County's PBIS (Positive Behavior and Intervention Supports) program, and is being piloted at three area schools. The program could be expanded if it results in significant academic and behavioral improvement.