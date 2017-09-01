Gwinnett County Police helicopter crashes

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. -- Two officers are conscious after a Gwinnett County Police helicopter crashed in Lawrenceville on Friday, according to police.

The crash happened about 200 yards from a hangar at Gwinnett County Airport at Briscoe Field.

Both officers were transported to GMC Lawrenceville, police said. The extent of their injuries is not yet known.

Gwinnett County Fire Department crews helped extricate an officer/pilot who was trapped inside the chopper, police said. Both were said to be alert, conscious and talking after the crash.

