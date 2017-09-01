Bob Doak, CEO of Chattanooga Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, set to retire in December

Bob Doak, the President & CEO of the Chattanooga Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, will retire at the end of 2017.

Doak, who has been CEO for 15 years, announced his decision to retire to the organization's Executive Committee in early August.

Tom Cupo, the chairman of the CVB Executive Committee, says Doak will continue to his role through February of 2018 to assist in the transition to new leadership.

“Bob has led the community’s tremendous advancements in tourism growth and economic investments in the tourism business in the greater Chattanooga area,” said Cupo. “With his leadership, we have seen year-over-year increases in the return on the investment in tourism. Chattanooga and Hamilton County clearly are tourist destinations.”

Cupo says the Executive Committee is following the by-laws of the CVB and will be announcing more details in the near future on the selection process of the new CEO.

Doak says after more than 35 years in the tourism and hospitality industry, he is looking forward to being a tourist and an advocate for Chattanooga.

“For the last 15 years while leading the CVB, I have had the opportunity to work with an excellent team, tourism partners, supportive mayors and county, city & civic leaders in making tourism a vital component in elevating Chattanooga as a place to visit, work, and live. Chattanooga has become a thriving, vibrant city and I am humbled to be part of that process. It has been a pleasure bringing millions of visitors from around the world to Chattanooga," said Doak.

"The economic impact of tourism has doubled to over $1 Billion during my 15 year tenure with the CVB. As a community, we have seen the investments in new hotels, restaurants and attractions. As residents, we enjoy the economic benefits from tourism. It can be a job in the industry or more variety in entertainment, all of which adds to our quality of life.”

Doak was recognized in 2016 as the Tennessee Tourism Professional of the Year at the Governor’s Conference on Hospitality & Tourism.

Doak will officially step down on December 31, 2017.