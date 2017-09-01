Gas prices surge higher as drivers rush to fill their tanks

ATLANTA (AP) - Gasoline prices rose several cents overnight amid continuing fears of shortages in Texas and several other states in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey's strike on the Gulf Coast.

The American Automobile Association said early Friday that the national average for a gallon of regular gas rose in one day from $2.45 Thursday to $2.52 Friday.

At least two major pipelines - one that ships gasoline across the southern United States and to New York, and another that flows north to Chicago - have been slowed or stopped because of flooding and damage.

AAA said early Friday gas prices rose at least .15 cents in 24 hours in Dallas; El Paso, Texas; and Athens, Georgia.

In Dallas, drivers lined up at gas pumps Thursday as some stations ran out of fuel.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.