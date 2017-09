EPB's outage map as of 9:00am Friday.

North Georgia EMC outage map as of 9:00am Friday morning

UPDATE: North Georgia EMC reports that several hundred customers are without power this morning following overnight storms.

EPB's outage map shows scattered service areas without power.

PREVIOUS STORY: Remnants of Harvey hit the Tennessee Valley Thursday night and early Friday morning, leaving trees with broken branches.

In some areas, power outages have been reported and some power outages.

Lookout Valley's Booneville Circle have several trees that sustained damage, and in one case, a large branch landed on a house.

Crews are out cleaning up the mess.

In Grundy County, power lines were blown down , and landed across Interstate 24, closing the road until crews and safely remove them.