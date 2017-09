UPDATE: Power lines have fallen across Interstate 24 near Monteagle, and the roadway has been closed to traffic both eastbound and westbound.

About 400 people in the Monteagle area are without power. The winds toppled a tree that struck a power pole and took down the power lines between exits 134 and 135.

Here is a look at the backup on I24 E in Monteagle. It's being diverted at Exit 135. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/pLME5zo1LN — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) September 1, 2017

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is diverting traffic off the interstate into Monteagle, but crews are opening west bound lanes periodically and only closing them when necessary.

Drivers should expect delays until the lines removed.

THP estimates it will be 4-5 hours before lines across the interstate will be fixed. Will impact traffic much of the day. @WRCB — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) September 1, 2017

The road is expected to be cleared by noon, but drivers should expect delays and seek alternate routes if possible.