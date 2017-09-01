VW plots return to relevance in US following diesel scandal

Affirming its disdain for "Obamacare," the Trump administration on Thursday announced sharp cuts in programs promoting health care enrollment under the Affordable Care Act for next year.More
Affirming its disdain for "Obamacare," the Trump administration on Thursday announced sharp cuts in programs promoting health care enrollment under the Affordable Care Act for next year.More
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is diverting traffic off the interstate onto nearby surface roads.More
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is diverting traffic off the interstate onto nearby surface roads.More