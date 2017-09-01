Raw seafood causes problems for a buffet this week

In Hamilton County, inspectors reported a series of good scores this week.

But at one Chinese buffet, inspectors found raw oysters being stored over watermelon, kitchen staff handling raw shrimp and scooping ice from ice machine without washing hands.

The China Moon at 5600 Brainerd Road scored a 76, with other factors being no employee with adequate food safety knowledge, the prep room floor soiled, thawing imitation crab meat on prep table and staff taking out trash and not washing hands afterward.

At Universal Joint on 532 Lookout Street, they scored an 84. The reasons include improper cooling methods, poor ventilation, and garbage not properly disposed.

LaFiesta Mexican Grill at 8523 Hixson Pike also scored an 84; reasons including several dirty surfaces in kitchen, wet containers stacked, wall and floor damaged in kitchen, improper date marking. This was corrected to 93.

In Whitfield County, Taqueria El Rey scored a 79. Remember that's still considered a fair score, but it does require reinspection within 90 days.

They had some issues with food safety. The inspector found raw eggs stored over tomatoes and raw bacon in the same container with hot dogs. They also had some cooked meat that was being held at high enough temperatures, plus there was an issue with their sink.



Other Hamilton County restaurants:

88 Beef O'Brady's 5958 Snow Hill Road

89 McDonald's 6401 Ringgold Road

90 Taco Bell 6200 Ringgold Road

91 Starbucks Coffee 975 E. 3rd Street

92 Urban Stack 12 13th Street

99 Papa Johns 2700 Broad Street

95 Rafael's 9607 Dayton Pike

95 Fireside Grille 3018 Cummings Highway

95 Bones 7601 East Brainerd Road

96 Sweeney's Bar-B-Que 5928 Highway 58

96 Xpress BBQ & Burgers 8909 Highway 58

97 ZarZour's Cafe 1627 Rossville Avenue

97 Wild Burgers 301 Holtzclaw Avenue

97 Soul Food Express 618 E. MLK Blvd.

97 Chili's 509 Northgate Mall

98 Chick-fil-a 975 E. 3rd Street

98 Taco Mamacita 109 Market Street

98 Subway 3127 S. Broad Street

98 First Watch 1825 Gunbarrel Road

98 Captain D's 5106 Hixson Pike

98 Highway 58 BBQ 2 5722 Main Street

99 Chicken Salad Chick 975 E. 3rd Street

99 Good Dog 34 Frazier Avenue

99 Milk and Honey 135 N. Market Street

99 Applebee's 356 Northgate Mall

99 Auntie Ann's 96 Northgate Mall

99 Great American Cookie Co. 313 Northgate Mall

99 Choo Choo BBQ 7910 East Brainerd Road

100 Subway 7022 Shallowford Road

100 Cheese Dip 1312 Bonny Oaks Drive

100 Burger King 4827 Hixson Pike

100 Federal Bake Shop 1966 Northpoint Blvd.

100 Champy's 6925 Lee Highway

100 Einstein Bros. Bagels 7737 East Brainerd Road

Tattoo/Body Piercing:

100 Phibrows Microblading 7429 East Brainerd Road

School facilities:

89 Alpine Crest Elementary 4700 Stagg Road

92 McConnell Elementary 8629 Camp Columbus Road

94 Red Bank Middle School 3701 Tom Weathers Drive

95 Central High School 5428 Highway 58

96 Normal Park Upper 1219 W. Mississippi Avenue

96 Normal Park Elementary 1009 Mississippi Avenue

97 Battle Academy 1601 Market Street

98 Barger Academy 4804 Brainerd Road

100 St. Nicholas School 7525 Min Tom Drive

School cafeterias:

87 McConnell Elementary 8629 Camp Columbus Road

91 Normal Park Upper 1219 W. Mississippi Avenue

95 Central High School 5428 Highway 58

96 Normal Park Elementary 1009 Mississippi Avenue

97 Alpine Crest Elementary 4700 Stagg Road

98 Battle Academy 1601 Market Street

100 St. Nicholas School 7525 Min Tom Drive

100 Barger Academy 4804 Brainerd Road

North Georgia restaurants:

Catoosa County

96 El Trio Mexican Restaurant, 6979 Nashville St, Ringgold

83 National Healthcare Center, 2403 Battlefield Pkwy, Fort Oglethorpe

100 No Small Affair, 5488 Boynton Drive, Ringgold

Murray County

95 Cohutta Springs Seventh Day Adventist Center Food Service, 1755 Cohutta Springs Rd, Crandall

80 Huddle House, 612 S Third Ave, Chatsworth

100 Pizza Hut, 430 Highway 411 S, Chatsworth

95 Pizza King, 500 S Third Ave, Chatsworth

100 Spoonful of Sugar, 79 Highway 286, Eton

100 The Crave of Chatsworth, 1422 Green Rd, Chatsworth

97 Zaxby's, 1015 N Third Ave, Chatsworth

Walker County

91 Darr's Catering, 801 Mcfarland Ave, Rossville

95 The Lookout Mountain Club, 1201 Fleetwood Dr, Lookout Mountain

Whitfield County