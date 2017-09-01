Raw seafood causes problems for a buffet this week

In Hamilton County, inspectors reported a series of good scores this week.
But at one Chinese buffet, inspectors found raw oysters being stored over watermelon, kitchen staff handling raw shrimp and scooping ice from ice machine without washing hands.
The China Moon at 5600 Brainerd Road scored a 76, with other factors being no employee with adequate food safety knowledge, the prep room floor soiled, thawing imitation crab meat on prep table and staff taking out trash and not washing hands afterward.
At Universal Joint on 532 Lookout Street, they scored an 84. The reasons include improper cooling methods, poor ventilation, and garbage not properly disposed.
LaFiesta Mexican Grill at 8523 Hixson Pike also scored an 84; reasons including several dirty surfaces in kitchen, wet containers stacked, wall and floor damaged in kitchen, improper date marking. This was corrected to 93.
In Whitfield County, Taqueria El Rey scored a 79. Remember that's still considered a fair score, but it does require reinspection within 90 days.
They had some issues with food safety. The inspector found raw eggs stored over tomatoes and raw bacon in the same container with hot dogs. They also had some cooked meat that was being held at high enough temperatures, plus there was an issue with their sink.
Other Hamilton County restaurants:
- 88 Beef O'Brady's 5958 Snow Hill Road
- 89 McDonald's 6401 Ringgold Road
- 90 Taco Bell 6200 Ringgold Road
- 91 Starbucks Coffee 975 E. 3rd Street
- 92 Urban Stack 12 13th Street
- 99 Papa Johns 2700 Broad Street
- 95 Rafael's 9607 Dayton Pike
- 95 Fireside Grille 3018 Cummings Highway
- 95 Bones 7601 East Brainerd Road
- 96 Sweeney's Bar-B-Que 5928 Highway 58
- 96 Xpress BBQ & Burgers 8909 Highway 58
- 97 ZarZour's Cafe 1627 Rossville Avenue
- 97 Wild Burgers 301 Holtzclaw Avenue
- 97 Soul Food Express 618 E. MLK Blvd.
- 97 Chili's 509 Northgate Mall
- 98 Chick-fil-a 975 E. 3rd Street
- 98 Taco Mamacita 109 Market Street
- 98 Subway 3127 S. Broad Street
- 98 First Watch 1825 Gunbarrel Road
- 98 Captain D's 5106 Hixson Pike
- 98 Highway 58 BBQ 2 5722 Main Street
- 99 Chicken Salad Chick 975 E. 3rd Street
- 99 Good Dog 34 Frazier Avenue
- 99 Milk and Honey 135 N. Market Street
- 99 Applebee's 356 Northgate Mall
- 99 Auntie Ann's 96 Northgate Mall
- 99 Great American Cookie Co. 313 Northgate Mall
- 99 Choo Choo BBQ 7910 East Brainerd Road
- 100 Subway 7022 Shallowford Road
- 100 Cheese Dip 1312 Bonny Oaks Drive
- 100 Burger King 4827 Hixson Pike
- 100 Federal Bake Shop 1966 Northpoint Blvd.
- 100 Champy's 6925 Lee Highway
- 100 Einstein Bros. Bagels 7737 East Brainerd Road
Tattoo/Body Piercing:
- 100 Phibrows Microblading 7429 East Brainerd Road
School facilities:
- 89 Alpine Crest Elementary 4700 Stagg Road
- 92 McConnell Elementary 8629 Camp Columbus Road
- 94 Red Bank Middle School 3701 Tom Weathers Drive
- 95 Central High School 5428 Highway 58
- 96 Normal Park Upper 1219 W. Mississippi Avenue
- 96 Normal Park Elementary 1009 Mississippi Avenue
- 97 Battle Academy 1601 Market Street
- 98 Barger Academy 4804 Brainerd Road
- 100 St. Nicholas School 7525 Min Tom Drive
School cafeterias:
- 87 McConnell Elementary 8629 Camp Columbus Road
- 91 Normal Park Upper 1219 W. Mississippi Avenue
- 95 Central High School 5428 Highway 58
- 96 Normal Park Elementary 1009 Mississippi Avenue
- 97 Alpine Crest Elementary 4700 Stagg Road
- 98 Battle Academy 1601 Market Street
- 100 St. Nicholas School 7525 Min Tom Drive
- 100 Barger Academy 4804 Brainerd Road
North Georgia restaurants:
Catoosa County
- 96 El Trio Mexican Restaurant, 6979 Nashville St, Ringgold
- 83 National Healthcare Center, 2403 Battlefield Pkwy, Fort Oglethorpe
- 100 No Small Affair, 5488 Boynton Drive, Ringgold
Murray County
- 95 Cohutta Springs Seventh Day Adventist Center Food Service, 1755 Cohutta Springs Rd, Crandall
- 80 Huddle House, 612 S Third Ave, Chatsworth
- 100 Pizza Hut, 430 Highway 411 S, Chatsworth
- 95 Pizza King, 500 S Third Ave, Chatsworth
- 100 Spoonful of Sugar, 79 Highway 286, Eton
- 100 The Crave of Chatsworth, 1422 Green Rd, Chatsworth
- 97 Zaxby's, 1015 N Third Ave, Chatsworth
Walker County
- 91 Darr's Catering, 801 Mcfarland Ave, Rossville
- 95 The Lookout Mountain Club, 1201 Fleetwood Dr, Lookout Mountain
Whitfield County
- 98 Beaverdale Elementary School, 9196 Hwy 2, Dalton
- 80 Bob's Burgers, 3356 S Dixie Hwy, Dalton
- 99 Cohutta Elementary School, 254 Wolfe St, Cohutta
- 81 Dalton State College, 650 College Dr, Dalton
- 99 Eastbrook Middle School, 1382 Eastbrook Rd SE, Dalton
- 97 El Pollo Allegre, 323 S Grimes St, Dalton
- 87 Guest Inn, 2220 Chattanooga Rd, Dalton
- 93 McDonald's, 1210 Glenwood Ave, Dalton
- 82 O'Charley's, 1520 W Walnut Ave, Dalton
- 96 Shoney's, 1302 W Walnut Ave, Dalton
- 86 Sonic, 1369 W Walnut Ave, Dalton
- 93 Tacos El Rojo, 904 S Thornton Ave, Dalton
- 95 TK'z Wingz, 700 MLK Jr Blvd, Dalton
- 100 Triple K Catfish House, 847 Dead End Rd, Dalton
- 98 Varnell Elementary School, 4421 Hwy 2, Dalton
- 91 Whitfield County Career Academy, 2300 Maddox Chapel Rd, Dalton