Scattered showers today and a pleasant weekend ahead

Good Friday. As the remnants of Harvey lift northward into Kentucky we will see cloudy skies and a few spotty showers on and off through the day. Rainfall amounts will be light ranging from .25" to .5". Highs today with the clouds and showers will stay in the mid-70s. For the Friday night football games, we are looking good. I won't rule out a stray shower to start the game, but as we progress through the evening, rain chances will continue to diminish, and all the games should go off without a problem.

The weekend looks great. We will start with clouds and a VERY slight chance for a morning shower. As we progress through Saturday the clouds will begin to clear, and highs will be very comfortable on the low 80s. Sunday will be amazing with mostly sunny skies and a high of 85.

We will start the week on a very positive note. Skies will be sunny, and temps will be in the mid-80s.

By mid week we will have more rain moving in, but behind that system we will have another round of cooler and drier air. Thursday will be amazing with sunshine, low humidity, and a high of 75.

David Karnes

FRIDAY