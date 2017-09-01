UPDATE: Crash cleared on I-24 WB

UPDATE: The crash on I-24 westbound cleared at 7 a.m. No word yet if anyone was injured in the crash. Traffic was at a standstill for an hour.

PREVIOUS STORY:

A crash on I-24 westbound near mile marker 182 is causing traffic delays.

The crash was reported early Friday morning near the Seminole Drive exit. Multiple vehicles are involved.

Westbound traffic is affected with the right lane blocked, and eastbound traffic is affected with no delays.

There is no word yet on when the crash will be cleared.