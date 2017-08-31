TDOT to halt lane closures for Labor Day weekend

The Tennessee Department of Transportation is working to make sure your Labor Day travel plans go smoothly.

All lane closures on interstates and highways will be stopped for the holiday weekend.

Crews will reopen lanes at noon on Friday and keep them open through 5:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Thousands of drivers are expected to hit the roads across Tennessee for Labor Day weekend.

While the lanes will be open, construction crews will still be on site in many locations.

Drivers are urged to obey the lowered speed limits in those areas or they could face fines.

Check the roads and gas prices before your weekend trip by using Channel 3's traffic section on our website.