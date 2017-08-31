"3 Minute Drill" debuts with Channel 3's Paul Shahen & Brooks Ca - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

WATCH

"3 Minute Drill" debuts with Channel 3's Paul Shahen & Brooks Carter

Posted: Updated:
By Brooks Carter, Sports
Connect
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

This is the 3 Minute Drill, a new weekly digital sports talk segment centered around college football and the SEC. The 3 Minute Drill features Sports Director Paul Shahen and Sports Contributor Brooks Carter, as they will discuss the top games and story lines throughout the top 25 and SEC, giving you their insight and analysis. 

ON THIS WEEK'S SHOW:

The opening weekend's top games, including "the big one" - #1 Alabama vs. #3 Florida State

4 Downs - a scenario based game where Brooks asks fun "this or that" questions involving the upcoming weekend's games

FOLLOW on Social Media

Paul Twitter - @PaulShahen

Paul Instagram - @PaulShahen

Brooks Twitter - @BrooksACarter

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.