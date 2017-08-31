"3 Minute Drill" debuts with Channel 3's Paul Shahen & Brooks Carter

This is the 3 Minute Drill, a new weekly digital sports talk segment centered around college football and the SEC. The 3 Minute Drill features Sports Director Paul Shahen and Sports Contributor Brooks Carter, as they will discuss the top games and story lines throughout the top 25 and SEC, giving you their insight and analysis.

ON THIS WEEK'S SHOW:

The opening weekend's top games, including "the big one" - #1 Alabama vs. #3 Florida State

4 Downs - a scenario based game where Brooks asks fun "this or that" questions involving the upcoming weekend's games

