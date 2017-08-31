Tennessee Valley community gives back to Harvey victims

One of many donation drives for Tropical Storm Harvey made it to the Gulf Coast from the Tennessee Valley.

It started as a simple call for donations on Facebook to help people impacted by Harvey.

The U-Haul traveled all the way from Chattanooga, and one by one volunteers at the Lake Charles, LA shelter unloaded the truck filled with donations from local community members.

Snacks, water, and personal hygiene products are just some of the items that made the journey over state lines.

All of the items will go to supports victims of the violent storm that continues to force families to leave their homes.

"I feel like just being here we can just, we have hands and skills and we can apply it," said JD Mallory, "We learned a lot as raft guides on the Ocoee River. They train all the guides down there very well, how to handle tough situations."

JD Mallory experienced Hurricane Katrina and says it's one reason why he made the drive from Chattanooga.

"It's a very warming feeling to walk through Chattanooga knowing that everybody is my community there, and especially nowadays community is really what we need," said Mallory.

At last check, volunteers say about 300 people fled their homes around Lake Charles and packed into a nearby civic center for shelter.

Officials say even more people are expected to arrive in Lake Charles because some shelters in the greater Houston area have flooded.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbot says one of the best ways people can help Harvey victims, is by donating to the Red Cross.