Long-time Chattanooga civic leader Al Chapman dies

Long-time civic leader Al Chapman has died Wednesday night at the age of 63.

Chapman's 40-plus years of social and community service serves as a testament to a man who loved Chattanooga and its people.

In his last role, he worked with the Mayor's office as founder and president of the Front Porch Alliance, a faith-based non-profit.

Chapman's fund-raising skills and behind-the-scenes work made him a valuable asset for many organizations.