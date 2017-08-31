Long-time Chattanooga civic leader Al Chapman dies - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Long-time Chattanooga civic leader Al Chapman dies

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
Al Chapman in a 2015 photo. Times Free Press Al Chapman in a 2015 photo. Times Free Press
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Long-time civic leader Al Chapman has died Wednesday night at the age of 63.

Chapman's 40-plus years of social and community service serves as a testament to a man who loved Chattanooga and its people.

In his last role, he worked with the Mayor's office as founder and president of the Front Porch Alliance, a faith-based non-profit.

Chapman's fund-raising skills and behind-the-scenes work made him a valuable asset for many organizations.

John P. Franklin Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.