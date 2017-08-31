New music, entertainment facility set to open in Chattanooga

A new mid-sized music and entertainment venue is set to open in Chattanooga this winter.

The venue will be opened by JR Facility Management, which is based in Nashville, TN.

Officials say the new venue will be located next door to the Southside Social in Chattanooga on Chestnut Street.

"Chattanooga is the first place I ever did a show, outside of Nashville. An immense number of my fondest concert memories of the last 15 years have been formed at Chattanooga concerts," said Chris Cobb, Co-founder/Co-Owner of JR Facility Management.

"Thank you for the opportunity to continue being a part of your live music ecosystem and bring a grassroots venue to your city. Here's to the next 15 years and all the memories yet to be formed!"

Music-lovers will also have a chance to help name the new venue.

From hundreds of entries, officials say the choices have been narrowed down to four possible names:

Engine

The Ruby

The Signal

Southside

Votes can be cast until midnight Monday, Sep. 4, 2017 on the venue's website. The winning name will be announced on Tuesday, Sep. 5, 2017 on DrinksandMusic.com.