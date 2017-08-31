What the Tech? Amazon giving

There are countless ways for people around the country and the world to donate to relief efforts in Texas. Now it's even easier with one of the world's largest retailers.

Amazon has been accepting monetary donations all week for the American Red Cross and now Amazon customers can purchase specific items that are needed in and around Houston, Texas. The American Red Cross has a wishlist published to Amazon where shoppers can see items that are needed on the ground. Currently items that are on the wishlist include painters's tape to hang banners for temporary shelters, baby playpens and toddler pillows, first aid kits and iPhone chargers.

The Red Cross created the list specifically asking for items needed now.

Wish Lists are used by Amazon shoppers to save things they want to buy later or to share with friends and family which items they'd like to receive as a birthday or Christmas gift.

Other agencies are using Wish Lists to let people know what is needed in their shelter or school. You can search Amazon for the wish list of your favorite charity and make a purchase using your Amazon account. Amazon says on its website that the items purchased on behalf of the Red Cross will be delivered to the location.

Since the need for items and donations will be ongoing for the weeks and months ahead Amazon shoppers can contribute to their favorite charity by shopping at www.smile.amazon.com.

Amazon Smile is a separate URL for the same Amazon store offering the same prices on the same items as you see on Amazon.com, but by shopping at Amazon Smile, the company makes a donation to your favorite charity. When you go to www.smile.amazon.com you can choose the charity you'd like to benefit and Amazon will donate .5% of the purchase price to the charity. It costs no more to shop at Amazon Smile than it does on Amazon.com.