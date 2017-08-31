Man arrested for burglary at Linda's Produce - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Man arrested for burglary at Linda's Produce

By WRCB Staff

The East Ridge Police Department arrested a man for burglary at Linda's Produce on Ringgold Road. 

Officials say Devon Loftin was working at the business and had gone into the office area to use the restroom. After exiting the restroom, officials say Loftin left the business immediately.

Another employee in the store checked the office after Loftin left, and found that a bank deposit containing $6,000 was missing.

Officers were later able to recover $5,800 from the suspect's mother.

Officials say Loftin admitted to police that he took the money, and he was arrested for Burglary and transported to the Hamilton County Jail under a $10,000 bond. 

