Humane Educational Society building temporary shelters for animals displaced by Hurricane Harvey

There are many ways to give to the relief efforts in Texas. Amazon though, is doing something that’s never been done before. Rather than sending money to the Red Cross, Amazon has put up a Red Cross storefront on its site listing items that are most in need. Now Amazon customers can purchase an item and have it mailed directly to the place it is needed. Pretty cool move by Amazon.More
There are many ways to give to the relief efforts in Texas. Amazon though, is doing something that’s never been done before. Rather than sending money to the Red Cross, Amazon has put up a Red Cross storefront on its site listing items that are most in need. Now Amazon customers can purchase an item and have it mailed directly to the place it is needed. Pretty cool move by Amazon.More
Experts have already begun to offer damage estimates, even as the historic floods keep rising.More
Experts have already begun to offer damage estimates, even as the historic floods keep rising.More
The National Guard will provide tents and lights to serve as a temporary shelter for 100 dogs and cats that are displaced because of flood waters.More
The National Guard will provide tents and lights to serve as a temporary shelter for 100 dogs and cats that are displaced because of flood waters.More