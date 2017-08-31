Humane Educational Society building temporary shelters for animals displaced by Hurricane Harvey

A man reaches to take a small dog from a rescue truck at the east Sam Houston Tollway as evacuations continue from flooding in Houston Monday, following Tropical Storm Harvey. AP photo

The Humane Educational Society of Chattanooga is also helping animals in need.

The National Guard will provide tents and lights to serve as a temporary shelter for 100 dogs and cats that are displaced because of flood waters.

HES volunteers will be deployed to San Antonio, Texas to pick up the first 25 dogs. The rest will be brought from Houston to Chattanooga by the Humane Society of the United States.

HES is asking for donations of dry dog and cat food, water bowls, blankets, towels, and newspapers.