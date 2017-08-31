Georgia officer investigated for racial comments - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Georgia officer investigated for racial comments

By Associated Press

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) - A police lieutenant in Georgia has been moved to administrative duty after being heard on video during a traffic stop saying "we only shoot black people."

News outlets report dash-cam video from July 2016 shows a white female driver telling Cobb County police Lt. Greg Abbott she was scared to move her hands in order to get her cellphone. Abbott interrupts her and says, "But you're not black. Remember, we only shoot black people."

Police Chief Mike Register says Abbott will remain on administrative duty pending an investigation, and that "no matter what context it was said, it shouldn't have been said."

Abbott's attorney, Lance LoRusso, said in a statement Abbott is cooperating with the investigation, and that his comments were meant to "de-escalate a situation involving an uncooperative passenger."

