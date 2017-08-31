FALL COLOR: What can leaf peepers expect this year? - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

FALL COLOR: What can leaf peepers expect this year?

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff

Fall means lots of things; pumpkin spice everything, football and fall foliage.

After the drought of 2016, the fall colors were disappointing to some, but 2017 should be a different story.

GOT COLOR | Fall foliage across the country

As the edges slips away from the sweltering temperatures of the summer, and the nights become more pleasant, many of us (and lots of tourists) look forward to the vibrant and colorful changes of the fall foliage.

While many consider September 1 to be the meteorological start to fall, autumn doesn't officially begin until the Fall Equinox on September 22. 

The abundant rain this year, and a mild summer could provide one of the best leaf peeping shows in recent years.

You should begin to notice some color changes soon. As soon as mid-September, some varieties of trees may begin to shift in color.

Most of east Tennessee and north Georgia will hit peak color in early October, but differences at elevation means we should enjoy a nice, longer season of beautiful fall color.

