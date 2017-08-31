Woman arrested after leading deputies on pursuit; one suspect at large

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman who lead deputies on a pursuit on Hwy 111 Wednesday afternoon.

The chase began around 1:17 p.m., when K-9 deputies attempted to initiate the stop of a stolen black Toyota Celica on Hwy 27 NB in Soddy Daisy.

Officials say Karie Harper failed to yield to a HCSO deputy's emergency vehicle, which lead to the pursuit on Hwy 111 into Sequatchie County.

Shortly after entering Sequatchie County, officials say the vehicle left the roadway and traveled through grass and onto a trail, in an attempt to further elude deputies.

Harper was seen throwing a firearm out of the vehicle onto Hwy 27. The firearm was later recovered by deputies.

Harper and a second suspect in the car both fled on foot. Harper was arrested at the scene.

Officials have identified the driver of the car as Alvin Dale Shirley. Shirley remains at large with warrants pending.

Harper was charged with Resisting Arrest, Tampering with Evidence, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

Anyone with any information on Alvin Dale Shirley's whereabouts is asked to call the HCSO at 423-622-0022.