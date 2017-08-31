East Tennessee comfort dog headed to Texas

Tropical Storm Harvey continued to move inland Wednesday night causing water levels to rise in Lake Charles, Louisiana.More
Tropical Storm Harvey continued to move inland Wednesday night causing water levels to rise in Lake Charles, Louisiana.More
Colonial Pipeline says it plans to shut down a key line that supplies gasoline to the South due to storm-related refinery shutdowns and Harvey's effect on its facilities west of Lake Charles, Louisiana.More
Colonial Pipeline says it plans to shut down a key line that supplies gasoline to the South due to storm-related refinery shutdowns and Harvey's effect on its facilities west of Lake Charles, Louisiana.More
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office have arrested a woman who lead deputies on a pursuit on Hwy 111 Wednesday afternoon.More
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office have arrested a woman who lead deputies on a pursuit on Hwy 111 Wednesday afternoon.More