Cloudy with scattered showers and storms

Good Thursday. The remnants of "Harvey" will be moving NE through west and middle Tennessee over the next 2 days. That is where the heaviest rainfall will be with both Nashville and Memphis looking at about 4" of rain through Friday.

For us, look for cloudy skies today with on and off showers and thunderstorms and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. There is a slight risk for severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center breaks down our severe weather risk even further. Regarding tornadoes, we have a 2%-5% chance of isolated tornadoes developing this afternoon. We have a 5% chance of damaging winds with storms this afternoon. Mainly, we will see on again / off again showers punctuated with periods of heavy rain and a thunderstorm or two.

Friday will be much the same with highs in the upper 70s. Clouds will continue along with spotty showers and storms.

Saturday the low formerly known as "Harvey" will be in Kentucky, and on the south side we will still see clouds through most of the day, but the rain chance is low at 20%. The high Saturday will reach 80 degrees.

Sunday will be great. Skies will be partly cloudy and temps will be in the mid-80s. We will start next week with lots of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

