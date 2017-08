Tropical Storm Harvey continued to move inland Wednesday night causing water levels to rise in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

The local sheriff's office in the area said they have been inundated with calls for rescue.

The national guard has been called in to help evacuate communities just over the state line in Texas.

As Harvey moves up the Gulf Coast, more communities in its path are expected to be underwater.

At last check, volunteers say about 300 people fled their homes around Lake Charles and packed into the civic center for shelter.

The severe flooding on the outskirts of Lake Charles and into Houston is why Red Cross volunteers, including the ones from the Tennessee Valley are still on standby because it's not safe to move in yet.