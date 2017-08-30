Smartphone Emergency Alert System debuts for Hamilton County

Much like an Amber Alert, Hamilton County's new alert system pops up on your phone. A system-wide test reached anyone in the area on Wednesday, August 30th just before noon, who subscribes to emergency alerts.



Mayor Jim Coppinger says, "This is something that's been a long time coming. It's going to be able to alert people that are just merely passing through our county, about any weather alerts, flooding or anything they need to be aware of."



The project has been in the works since 2006. The discussion began after Hurricane Katrina in 2005, as a way to get information to the public as quickly as possible.

The Director of Emergency Management and Homeland Security in Hamilton County tells Channel 3 when the system will be activated, "In a real emergency, this message will contain important alert information, and that can include what the citation might be, or shelters may be or where you can evacuate to."



Reavely states the free service is one more way of alerting all 348,000 citizens in Hamilton County.



Simply go to your smart phone, click on settings and then notifications. At the bottom of the notifications section, there is a section called government alerts. Make sure the Amber Alerts and Emergency Alerts are both activated.

Reavely adds the alert system is in addition to weather radios and television systems, which should still be used.