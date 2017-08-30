$4,000 dollars worth of antique guns stolen from Ringgold home

Catoosa County deputies are investigating a theft involving $4,000 dollars worth of antique guns.

Investigators say they've worked more than a dozen gun-related thefts in the last month alone and most were taken out of unlocked cars.

The antique guns were taken from an outbuilding beside a home in the 100 block of Alexander Road, in Ringgold. According to the report, investigators believe the theft may have happened sometime between 8:30 p.m. August 18th and 8 a.m. on August 19th.

Deputies say the victim in this case was able to provide them with the serial numbers for each firearm taken, along with a detailed description. Serial numbers allow authorities to track stolen weapons through the National and Georgia Crime Information Center Database.

The owner's son didn't want to be identified but tells Channel 3 the guns stolen were antiques from the World World II era.

Perhaps the most valuable, a 9mm Luger dated back to 1939. It was purchased by his grandfather with 2 packs of cigarettes and a Hershey's bar.

Family members say the gun was priceless.

"You can't really replace family heirlooms like that," said one family member. "Just be aware and be cautious and keep a lookout."

A 1909 Colt .45 Revolver, a customized .357 Magnum Revolver, and an old 20 Gauge Shotgun were also taken.

Deputies say because the serial numbers have been entered into their National Crime Information Center Database, they'll be notified if the guns are sold at any pawn shop, picked up by law enforcement, or registered anywhere in the country

If you have any information that can help investigators, you're asked to call Detective Daniel Thacker with the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office at: 706-935-2424.