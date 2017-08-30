Free classes to help you stop smoking offered by CHI Memorial

Are you trying to quick smoking?

CHI Memorial’s Rees Skillern Cancer Institute will offer a free, seven-week Freedom From Smoking program starting on September 7, 2017.

The program helps participants learn how to beat tobacco addiction, lifestyle changes that make quitting easier, stress management, how to avoid weight gain and how to stay smoke-free for good.

Freedom From Smoking is an American Lung Association program that has helped more than one million Americans overcome an addiction to nicotine during the past 30 years.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates more than 16 million Americans live with a disease caused by smoking.

Classes meet at CHI Internal Medicine Group located at 605 Glenwood Drive, Suite 300, Chattanooga, TN 37404. The class is offered every Thursday for seven weeks from 5:30 – 7 p.m.



The program is designed for a small group setting. If you, or a family member wants stop smoking should call (423) 495-7778 to register for a class at a location convenient to you.

There is no charge for the program.