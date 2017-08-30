No. 25 Vols won't have 2 starters for Georgia Tech game

Volunteers coach Butch Jones announced Wednesday that offensive tackle Drew Richmond will be suspended for the Georgia Tech game.More
The reason is apparently to allow the Texans to travel home, as parts of Houston are starting to clear after the devastation of Hurricane Harvey.More
Friday Night Football's Game of the Week crew will be at Ooltewah on Friday as the Owls host the Bears.More
