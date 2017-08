A chemical exposure at the Wacker Chemie AG plant in Charleston sent five workers to local hospitals Wednesday.

Wacker says the chemical, silane, was released and then detected while crews were performing routine maintenance.

Silane is described as an inorganic compound and is a group 14 hydride. It is a colorless, flammable gas with a sharp, repulsive smell, somewhat similar to that of acetic acid, or vinegar.

The plant’s incident response team immediately was sent to the impacted area and contained the release, according to Wacker.

Bradley County EMS treated five patients; with one of those patients being airlifted via Life Force.

The workers had contact with a chemical at the plant, according to James Bradford of the Bradley County Sheriff's Office.

They also stress this chemical explosion does not pose a danger to the community.