Whirlpool Foundation to match employee, retiree donations

Whirlpool Foundation announced it is helping to stretch the donations employees make to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The company announced on its website that the Whirlpool Foundation will match the disaster relief contributions made by Whirlpool directors, employees and retirees across the United States, dollar-for-dollar.

Here is the message shared on the company's website:

Whirlpool Corporation has partnered with the American Red Cross and Habitat for Humanity International on disaster relief and response initiatives. We recognize both immediate relief needs and long-term rebuilding efforts required to see a community build back what has been lost due to a natural disaster.

The American Red Cross will use funds toward immediate needs such as food, water, temporary shelter, medical services and emotional support. Habitat for Humanity International will use funds toward helping low-income families with shelter kits, clean-up efforts, transitional shelters and, eventually, permanent homes.

Your gift to the American Red Cross and/or to Habitat for Humanity International will provide critical support during a time of need. Thank you for your generosity!