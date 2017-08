Several sent to hospital for haz-mat incident

The Chattanooga Fire Department is on the scene of a hazmat incident.

It happened at Southern Filter Media on Kanasita Drive just before 10:00 am on Wednesday. Employees were exposed to a chemical that reportedly made them sick.

Hamilton County dispatch confirms to Channel 3 more than a dozen people were transported from the scene by ambulance.

Haz-mat team on scene. Employees reportedly exposed to a chemical that made them sick. #ChattFire pic.twitter.com/7n6dJGhO5E — Chattanooga FireDept (@ChattFireDept) August 30, 2017

We have a crew en route to the scene.