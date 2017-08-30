Harvey hits the Tennessee Valley, in the form of increased gas prices

The storm is hitting a Texas region that's home to some of the nation's largest oil refineries, and drivers across the country are going to feel the impact at the gas pump.

In the Tennessee Valley, some gas prices have risen 20 cents overnight.

NBC news reports the Gulf Coast refineries produce 5 million barrels of oil per day that's nearly one-third of the nation’s refining capacity.

The department of energy says that equals a loss of nearly 2 million barrels a day.