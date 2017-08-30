New Emergency Alert System test set for noon in Hamilton County - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

New Emergency Alert System test set for noon in Hamilton County

By Brittany Beggs, Meteorologist/Reporter
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

On Wednesday August 30th, Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger, Emergency Management, and 911 Communications will hold a press conference informing the public of an Emergency Alert System at 11:30 AM.  

A test will be conducted today at noon.

IPAWS, The Integrated Public Alert & Warning System is a portal maintained by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. It provides emergency alerts from Public Safety Officials through Radio and TV via Emergency Alert System messages (EAS), and Cellular phones through Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA).

Hamilton County residents do not need to sign up to receive the alerts and should be automatically received through EAS in the event of an emergency.

More information regarding the new messaging alert system will be released later today.

