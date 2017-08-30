Rain from Harvey headed our way

Good Wednesday. We have been watching the devastating effects of Harvey on Texas and Louisiana for the past few days. Today some of Harvey's rains will be making their way into the Tennessee Valley. Skies will be cloudy this morning with showers lifting up from the south this afternoon. The rain/cloud combo will keep our afternoon highs very low in the mid to upper 70s.

Expect rain from Harvey to continue on and off through tonight and all day Thursday. The high Thursday will reach 79. The remnants of Harvey will move through west and middle Tennessee Friday. The current forecast path of Harvey has very little rain for us Friday. However, any deviation from that path could result in additional rainfall through the day Friday. Friday's weather is still a bit up in the air. Right now I will put our rain chances at 40% Friday.

By Saturday the remains of Harvey will be to our north, but even on the back side of the low we will still have quite a bit of cloud cover and a SLIGHT chance for a shower through the day. We will warm back up just a bit to 83 in the afternoon.

Sunday we will see some sunshine returning. Look for partly cloudy skies with the high getting to 85. Monday will be mostly sunny with a very seasonal high of 88 degrees. We may see more Harvey unrelated rain by the middle of next week.

For the latest, and to track Harvey interactively, download the WRCB weather app . David Karnes

WEDNESDAY: