Friday Night Football's Game of the Week crew will be at Ooltewah on Friday as the Owls host the Bears.

They haven't played since 2014 when they were both region rivals in Class 5-A. Now they're region rivals in 6-A.

Ooltewah has won three straight meetings.

We'll hear from both teams leading up to kickoff on Friday. Jill Jelnick will be live at Ooltewah High School with pregame and postgame coverage on Friday.