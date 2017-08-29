Chattanooga FD Chief stepping down after two years

Chattanooga's Fire Chief is stepping down after two years on the job.

Chief Chris Adams made the announcement at Tuesday's city council meeting. A Chattanooga Fire Department spokesman, says that Adams is retiring in September. Hes been a member of CFD for 30 years, plus another year and half as a member of the EMS division.

The meeting began with an emotional send off from Vice Chairman, Ken Smith. No word on when his last day is, we will keep you updated as we learn more.