Blood assurance locations across the country are asking people in the community to donate blood for the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Officials at the Blood Assurance in Chattanooga are asking you to come in and donate.

The need for blood in Texas is very high. On Monday, a shipment of nearly 50 pints of blood was delivered to Texas from Chattanooga.

Officials tell us just one blood donation can save 3 lives. If you want to schedule an appointment click here.