Bradley Co. Fire and Rescue selected as directors of 'Strike Team" to help with Harvey

By Chris Brantley, Web Producer/Weekend Assignment Manager
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency has selected Bradley County Fire and Rescue to serve as directors of a Strike Team to help with efforts caused from Hurricane Harvey. 

Chief Shawn Fairbanks will choose two people, boats and other equipment needed to lead a team of six professionals who are trained in swift water rescue from across the Tennessee area. 

The Strike Team will leave Bradley County Fire and Rescue's downtown station on Wednesday at 11 a.m.  for a one week mission. They will travel with their equipment to TEMA, Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, headquarters in Nashville to then be sent with other units to help in the continuing mission there to help those in need.

