WWTA announces new sewer treatment plant

The Hamilton County Water & Wastewater Treatment Authority announced plans for a new sewage plant in north Hamilton County, Tuesday.

The WWTA cited that the area's growing rate will add about 10,000 residential lots by 2022. the will save an estimated $43 million in treatment and storage fees for sewage currently being treated at the Moccasin plant.

“The WWTA prides ourselves on being good stewards of dollars invested in the work we perform throughout the County. The funds from this tax increase will allow the northern end of the County to continue to grow both now and in the future,” said WWTA Executive Director, Mark Harrison.

The Hamilton County Water Wastewater Treatment Authority (WWTA) is responsible for the public sewer system throughout the unincorporated areas of Hamilton County, Tennessee, and the surrounding municipalities of East Ridge, Lakesite, Lookout Mountain, Red Bank, Ridgeside, Signal Mountain, and Soddy Daisy.