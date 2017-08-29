Runaway pony captured by Dalton police with lasso and sausage biscuit

Dalton Police say it was a lasso-toting officer and a homeowner, armed with a sausage biscuit, who made a big arrest in North Georgia over the weekend.

The two worked together to wrangle the suspect, a miniature pony named "Buckshot."

"Buckshot," a three year-old miniature pony, escaped from child's birthday party Sunday. 9-1-1 calls captured the chase down the streets of Dalton.

The officers doing the chasing say, it was one call they will never forget.

"Whitfield County 911, what's the address of your emergency?" Caller: " There's a pony running loose."

"Whitfield 911, what's your emergency?" Caller: "My emergency is we've got a pony walking down the street on Mountain View Drive."

The suspect's description was clear and it didn't take officers long to spot Buckshot trotting through one Dalton neighborhood.

"They had a call about a pony that was running loose over on the east side of town," said Capt. Chip Whitfield, Dalton Police Dept.

According to the police report, an officer drove his patrol car along side the pony, trying to grab its harness then Buckshot took off, running half a mile through the neighborhood.

"I don't want anybody to come around the curve there and hit the poor little thing, it's by its little self," said one 911 caller.

"When they got there, it was officer Castillo and officer Rittenhouse. They proceeded to try and capture the pony and it took a little while to get it cornered," said Capt Whitfield.

The pursuit continued as Buckshot entered oncoming traffic. Officers say they had no choice but to form a barrier with their patrol cars.

"It's just walking around in the street.... brown and white little miniature pony," said another 911 caller

The officer wrote in his report that he worked to gain the pony's trust as he stopped for a snack.

"I would say that would be more perseverance of continuing to do the job," said Capt. Whitfield. " No particular training for that."

Officer Castillo, who had a lasso in the back of his patrol car, moved in while a neighbor enticed Buckshot with a sausage biscuit.

Police took a selfie with Buckshot at the end of their long chase. It's a closed case that was a first for Dalton Police Department and for Buckshot.

His owners say this was Buckshot's first escape and his first sausage biscuit.