What The Tech? Hurricane Harvey

These days most of us are familiar with spending money online. If you shop at Amazon and buy apps or music from Apple, you can use the credit cards you have on file to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Apple has added a place in the iTunes store to send donations to the American Red Cross. You'll find the link if you visit iTunes on your computer or mobile device. Tap it and you have the option to donate $5, $10, $25, $50, $100 or 200 dollars.

Apple says 100% of what you donate goes to the American Red Cross. You'll receive a receipt and the credit card you have on file in iTunes will be charged.

If you shop at Amazon you'll see the opportunity on its main page on the computer, or at the top of main page in the mobile app. You'll so be given the option to choose an amount and your credit card you have stored in Amazon Pay will be charged.

It's never been easier to donate to help victims of a national disaster like Hurricane Harvey. Kudos to these tech companies for making it happen.

You can also make a donation directly to the American Red Cross by texting "Harvey" to 90999, or by calling 1-800-redcross