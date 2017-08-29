Chattanooga volunteers prepare to deploy with the Red Cross

The Red Cross put out a call for action, asking community members to volunteer with the organization, and the community was quick to step in and help.

"I'm here because I want to make a difference," volunteer Jerry Dodson said.

"I just always like to help other people whenever I can," Dolly Robinson, another volunteer, explained.

People helping people, as devastating images come out of Houston showing the impact of Hurricane Harvey, so do images of hope.

"It's not about me," Dodson urged, "It's about making a difference."

Even though the Chattanooga community sits 813 miles away from Houston, Texas, people here are getting involved.

"People have been calling all day wanting to now how they can help," said Julia Wright, executive director of the American Red Cross of Southeast Tennessee.

For some volunteers, the devastation in Texas hits close to home.

"It's a little more," Robinson paused, "You get a little more emotionally involved."



It's that emotion that makes volunteers want to help, even if they aren't just helping strangers.

"The fact that I have a good friend who's in the middle of the storm devastation in Houston," Robinson explained, "And actually, two friends."

So the Red Cross is giving folks in East Tennessee a chance to lend a helping hand.

"They're going into an area that has no electricity, and probably no running water, and they'll be helping folks in that situation," explained Wright, "They're going to be living in the same situations that those folks, that they're in."

The Red Cross is expecting nearly 30,000 people to take refuge in shelters across the south.

Tuesday, volunteers participated in 2 hour classes, teaching them about the Red Cross and how to run those shelters.

"I'm just happy to give, to do what we can!" exclaimed Robinson, "Looking forward to it."



Some volunteers will deploy to Houston, others will help from Chattanooga, and more will be prepared if another disaster strikes.

"This is a great time to be thinking about your own preparedness and how we can be better prepared in case something happens in your own community as well," urged Wright, "The more trained people we have, the better the response is."

And for these volunteers, it's all about knowing loved ones are safe, whether it be at home or in Houston.

"They are doing better now," said Robinson about her friends, "The water is receding where they are. So, that was really good news. I just heard from them last night."



And they stand ready to do their part.

"To do what I can to help people in need," said Dodson.

If you missed one of the four training sessions Tuesday, the Red Cross will be holding another round of training sessions on Thursday.

The Chattanooga Red Cross currently has 27 volunteers deployed. Volunteers work in 2 week shifts.