Why Hurricane Frequency Increases August through October

The Hurricane season for the Gulf and Atlantic is from June 1st through November 1st, but August through October brings the most frequent and more intense storms. Here's why:
- The sea surface temperatures. The hottest months are July and August, even though summer officially begins in June. Just like land, it takes a while for water temperatures to warm. Once it reaches 80 degrees, this provides enough energy to fuel storms. The warmer the temperature the greater the energy.
- Wind shear. Weak surface winds allow the development of tropical storms. Too much wind shear rips storms apart before they can form. This is the opposite needed for severe storms.
- Lastly-we need a trigger, like a front or a wave coming off of Africa.
It was 16 days ago on August 13th a wave developed off Africa. It tracked through the Caribbean for the next 8 days before moving into the Gulf. Three days later, it became a Category 1 Hurricane. It took only a day for Harvey to peak as a Cat 4 Hurricane before making landfall at Rockport, TX. This was due to very warm temperatures that allowed the rapid intensification.
Ironically- it was 12 years ago today, August 29th, Katrina hit Buras and New Orleans Louisiana. Storm surge reached 18-22 feet with the highest surge at 28 feet. This resulted in 110 billion dollars in damage. Rainfall totals reached 5 to 15 inches. While Harvey has not produced storm surge like this, 15 feet, Harvey has produced 3 to 10 times more rainfall over southeastern and parts of inland Texas due to the extreme slow movement. For a new track of Harvey download the free WRCB Weather App!