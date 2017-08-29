Judge denies man's request for shorter sentence in DUI crash

The man who admitted to causing a drunk driving crash that killed a local father will serve his full sentence.

Henry Cofrancesco appeared in court Tuesday, where his attorney argued he should spend eight years behind bars, rather than the nine years he was sentenced to last month.

Surrounded by a sea of red, Lisa Benedict sat inside a Hamilton County courtroom.

Each person sitting around her wore the color red to show their support for her husband, including Ben Cagle.

"Personally, I think nine years is a joke. Someone that willfully gets behind the wheel and kills someone and changes all of these people's lives, nine years?" he said.

A judge sentenced Cofrancesco to nine years in prison after he pleaded guilty to causing the crash on Lee Highway that killed Bob Benedict last year.

On Tuesday, his attorney asked the judge to reconsider his client's sentence, saying it was too much.

"How much is enough? When someone dies, it is a tragedy that cannot be undone but how much is enough when that debt was never intent of the defendant in the case?" Defense attorney Benjamin McGowan said before the judge.

The prosecutor argued the original sentence is appropriate and the judge ultimately agreed.

"He talks, in a round about way, both sides. I thought, Oh my goodness, he's going to change his decision and then he kept talking and I thought, maybe he's not going to. But, I'm just very grateful," Lisa Benedict said.

The small pendant on Lisa's necklace serves as her constant reminder.

"This was Bob's wedding ring and I wanted to wear it in some way," she added.

Her fight to get justice for her husband isn't over yet.

Cofrancesco is appealing his sentence to a higher court. It could be several months before we know more.

Cofrancesco remains out of jail on an appeal bond.