HelpingHouston - Day 1: On the road to Houston, with a stop in Baton Rouge

Channel 3 reporter Tim Pham and photojournalist Charlton McCollum are headed towards Houston to share stories of local volunteers working to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey. Below are his Twitter posts:
18,000 snacks just arrived to the Baton Rouge Red Cross. Money donated from Harvey relief funds purchased these. @WRCB #HelpingHouston pic.twitter.com/hAvDEFgX4Z— Tim Pham (@TimPhamWRCB) August 29, 2017
This is the operation center at the Baton Rouge Red Cross. Volunteers on standby waiting to find out when it's safe to go to Houston. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/TdcC1hh5zW— Tim Pham (@TimPhamWRCB) August 29, 2017
TN has a big heart for the people affected by #Harvey. This week, @WRCB will bring you to Texas & show how Tennesseans are #HelpingHouston. pic.twitter.com/GMdC57fUqs— Tim Pham (@TimPhamWRCB) August 29, 2017
On our way to Houston. The rain is non-stop. The closer to the Gulf Coast the harder it's falling. We've seen 3 accidents so far. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/ZdPv9WKo57— Tim Pham (@TimPhamWRCB) August 29, 2017
Follow Tim Pham on Twitter for updates.
