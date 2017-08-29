Man using lighter to find wallet accidentally sets home on fire

A man using a cigarette lighter for a flashlight caused a house fire Tuesday morning on Florida Avenue.

Fire investigators were told that the man was searching for his wallet which had fallen behind a dresser using the lighter, and accidentally set the curtains ablaze in a front bedroom.

The man said he left the room temporarily and did not know he started the fire until he returned.

All three adults who lived in the house got out safely. Firefighters extinguished the fire in the bedroom quickly, but the flames had already spread into the attic, causing more damage before the fire could be completely put out.

After examining the burn patterns in the structure, investigators say there's no reason to believe the fire was not started accidentally.

The dollar loss to the home was estimated to be $40,000.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross arrived later to help the family with a temporary place to stay and other assistance.