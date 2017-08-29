Hamilton County homeowners could see a 10% tax increase

The majority of Hamilton County homeowners can expect about a ten percent tax increase, if Mayor Coppinger gets the commission to vote with him. The mayor is urging the commission to keep the current millage rate rather than dropping it back to the state recommendation.



He said keeping the higher rate would bring in million of dollars to help accommodate the county needs, including a new sewage plant, improving schools, and a new jail.

In June the county commission rejected a property tax increase and approved an almost $700 million dollar budget. Since then, Mayor Coppinger said more opportunities have developed and more funding is needed.



It was a big announcement on the steps at the Hamilton County Courthouse. Mayor Coppinger said since property value increased from recent reappraisals, property taxes should go up. “I will call on the county commission to maintain the current property millage rate at 2.7652.”

This proposal will generate millions of dollars for the county's top priorities. The mayor said 100 million dollars would go towards education. “We've got growth, in a lot of areas across the community. We would want to address the growth needs. And differed maintenance. Those are two areas we would want to address,” said Dr. Bryan Johnson the Superintendent for Hamilton County Schools.



That money will also be used for a new jail. Recently the county got back the jail study, and the state said something needs to be done to fix the overcrowding. “First thing we would have to do, take some money and build about 100-140 new cells and transition from the old jail, maybe a floor at a time for the next few years,” said Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Hammond.

If Coppinger's plan passes here's how it would affect most homeowners:



Currently, if you own a $100,000 home, you're paying about $625 annually in property taxes. Although your appraisal went up this year, the drop in the millage rate would have kept the amount you pay in taxes, about the same.



But if commissioners pass this plan: your property taxes would go up about 10%. So instead of paying $625, you will pay about 60 dollars more.



Some Hamilton County residents have mixed feelings. “I don't think they should go up. They should go down. Young people can afford it yes, they are working hard trying to get a head and they will get a head, like we did.”

A public meeting to discuss the certified tax rate is scheduled for Wednesday, September 6th.

Count on us to keep you updated throughout the process.